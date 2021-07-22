ShoreLake Arts: Free concerts in the park - July 28 and August 4, 2021
Thursday, July 22, 2021
Wednesday, July 28 Lineup
6:30pm - Marina and the Dreamboats | Rock
7:30pm - Jeannie Rak | Pop
8pm - The Mercy Ray | Alternative Rock
Wednesday, August 4 Lineup
6:30pm - Hyaline | Electro
Bring your low chairs, blankets, and picnic supplies. Sunscreen and sunglasses may also be a good move. If you bring a chair with a high back, please try to sit further back so you don’t obstruct your neighbors' view.
Parking for July 28. There will be plenty of street parking near Pfingst Animal Acres Park on NE 178th St. There’s also parking on 37th Ave NE near Brookside Elementary.
Parking for August 4. Kruckeberg Botanic Garden has limited parking available. But you may also park at the Richmond Beach Congregational. It’s about a 5-10 minute walk. Ridesharing (Lyft/Uber) is a great option as well!
ShoreLake Arts is proud to present the Concerts in the Park with major support from Aegis Living of Shoreline and Callahan House, City of Lake Forest Park, City of Shoreline, Kruckeberg Botanic Garden, and individual donors, like you.
ShoreLake Arts COVID-19 Requirements and Guidelines:
- We will be adhering to all CDC and Washington State guidelines during the events.
ShoreLake Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Established in 1989.
