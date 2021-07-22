Save the date: Free comic book day Saturday, August 14

Thursday, July 22, 2021


SATURDAY, AUGUST 14, 2021 AT 10 AM PDT – 6 PM PDT

Free Comic Book Day 2021 at Arcane Comics and More!

Arcane Comics at Parkwood Plaza will be celebrating the annual Free Comic Book Day on August 14.


They are open for business now - every day from noon to 6pm and from 10am to 6pm on Wednesdays. Masks are required in the store for the protection of their youngest clients.



