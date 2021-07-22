Case updates July 20, 2021
Thursday, July 22, 2021
|Vaccines are available at local pharmacies
If you are part of the 20% who are not, visit Vaccine Locator or call 833-VAX-HELP to make your appointment today.
Now closed: the UW Med vaccination clinic at the Shoreline Center held its last clinic on July 20.
Vaccines are readily available at area pharmacies like Costco, Safeway, and others.
Case updates July 20, 2021 - all 'new' figures are since the previous reporting day
United States
- Total cases 34,030,494 - 46,318 new
- Total deaths 607,289 - 298 new deaths
Washington state - not updated on weekends
- Total confirmed cases 424,407 - 781 new
- Probable (additional) cases 39,130 - 179 new
- Total hospitalizations 26,294 - 29 new
- Total deaths 6,063 - 7 new
King county - not updated on weekends
Seattle - not updated on weekends
- Total confirmed cases 109,902 - 189 new
- Total hospitalizations 6,629 - 1 new
- Total deaths 1,682 - 0 new
- Total confirmed cases 26,102 - 69 new
- Total hospitalizations 1,463 - 1 new
- Total deaths 426 - 0 new
Shoreline - not updated on weekends
- Total confirmed cases 2,528 - 4 new
- Total hospitalizations 211 - 0 new
- Total deaths 101 - 0 new
Lake Forest Park - not updated on weekends
- Total confirmed cases 339 - 0 new
- Total hospitalizations 17 - 0 new
- Total deaths 4 - 0 new
