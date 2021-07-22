Case updates July 20, 2021

Thursday, July 22, 2021

Vaccines are available at local pharmacies
As of Monday, July 19, 2021 80% of King County residents are vaccinated.

If you are part of the 20% who are not, visit Vaccine Locator or call 833-VAX-HELP to make your appointment today.

Now closed: the UW Med vaccination clinic at the Shoreline Center held its last clinic on July 20. 

Vaccines are readily available at area pharmacies like Costco, Safeway, and others.


United States  
  • Total cases 34,030,494 - 46,318 new
  • Total deaths 607,289 - 298 new deaths

Washington state - not updated on weekends
  • Total confirmed cases 424,407 - 781 new
  • Probable (additional) cases 39,130 - 179 new
  • Total hospitalizations 26,294 - 29 new
  • Total deaths 6,063 - 7 new 

King county - not updated on weekends
  • Total confirmed cases 109,902 - 189 new
  • Total hospitalizations 6,629 - 1 new
  • Total deaths 1,682 -  0 new 

Seattle - not updated on weekends
  • Total confirmed cases 26,102 - 69 new
  • Total hospitalizations 1,463 - 1 new
  • Total deaths 426 - 0 new 

Shoreline - not updated on weekends
  • Total confirmed cases 2,528 -  4 new
  • Total hospitalizations 211 - 0 new
  • Total deaths 101 - 0 new

Lake Forest Park - not updated on weekends
  • Total confirmed cases 339 - 0 new
  • Total hospitalizations 17 -   0 new
  • Total deaths 4 - 0 new



