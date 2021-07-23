King County purchases Auburn hotel for Health Through Housing

County Executive Dow Constantine and Auburn Mayor Nancy Backus

King County has purchased the former Clarion Inn in Auburn, the fifth hotel purchase through the Health through Housing Initiative.





King County Executive Dow Constantine joined Auburn Mayor Nancy Backus and other guests at a news conference today to announce the $11.8 million purchase of the hotel , which will soon provide housing for up to 102 people experiencing homelessness.

"With this acquisition another 100 people will be able to come in off the street, as this partnership with Mayor Backus and Auburn will set another piece of the puzzle to ending chronic homelessness in King County," said Executive Constantine.

"Our approach is straightforward - practical and humane - and we’re thrilled to be able to offer more people in South King County the chance at a fresh start. We’re thankful to the City of Auburn and the Auburn business community for stepping up to help people out of homelessness and into a clean, safe, dignified place of their own - with the support to stay housed."

The former Clarion Inn in Auburn is located at 9 16th Street Northwest and is conveniently located near transportation options and other services. It was constructed in 1998 and contains 102 units.





The Health through Housing program provides people experiencing, and at risk of, chronic homelessness with safe, single-room housing. The building will serve initially as emergency supportive housing and will later be converted to permanent supportive housing.





In addition to a room to call their own, the hotel will offer residents 24/7 staffing and onsite supports to help very vulnerable people regain health and stability. A competitive process will determine the onsite service provider before the facility is operational later this year.





As with all Health through Housing initiative hotel purchases, King County worked closely with local leaders to complete the purchase, coordinating with leaders from the city of Auburn.













"We are excited by the opportunity this facility creates to support Auburn’s unsheltered community and bridge the gap for our region’s permanent supportive housing needs," said Auburn Mayor Nancy Backus. "We look forward to working closely with the county as we move forward in determining a service provide that can best meet the needs of the residents at this location."