Free Concert in the Park Wednesday

Free Concert in the Park

Presented by ShoreLake Arts

Wednesday, July 28, 6:30pm

6:30pm - Marina and the Dreamboats | Rock

7:30pm - Jeannie Rak | Pop

8pm - The Mercy Ray | Alternative Rock

We will be adhering to all CDC and Washington State guidelines during the events.





We will be adhering to all CDC and Washington State guidelines during the events.

We look forward to supporting our local musicians again and having a fun night out with friends, family, and the community! There will be plenty of street parking near Pfingst Animal Acres Park on NE 178th St. There's also parking on 37th Ave NE near Brookside Elementary. ShoreLake Arts is proud to present this event with major support from Aegis Living of Shoreline and Callahan House Kruckeberg Botanic Garden, and individual donors. ShoreLake Arts can be emailed at programs@shorelakearts.org. ShoreLake Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Established in 1989.