Free Concert in the Park Wednesday
Monday, July 26, 2021
Free Concert in the Park
Presented by ShoreLake Arts
Wednesday, July 28, 6:30pm
Join the community for a free concert in the park this Wednesday, July 28 at Pfingst Animal Acres Park in Lake Forest Park. This is a walk-up event, no ticket reservations required.
We look forward to supporting our local musicians again and having a fun night out with friends, family, and the community!
Wednesday, July 28 Lineup
Pfingst Animal Acres Park
Bring your low chairs, blankets, and picnic supplies. Sunscreen and sunglasses may also be a good move. If you bring a high backed chair, please try to sit further back so you don’t obstruct your neighbors' view.
Parking. There will be plenty of street parking near Pfingst Animal Acres Park on NE 178th St. There’s also parking on 37th Ave NE near Brookside Elementary.
ShoreLake Arts is proud to present this event with major support from Aegis Living of Shoreline and Callahan House, City of Lake Forest Park, City of Shoreline, Kruckeberg Botanic Garden, and individual donors, like you.
ShoreLake Arts COVID-19 Requirements and Guidelines:
Questions can be emailed to Terri at programs@shorelakearts.org
ShoreLake Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Established in 1989.
ShoreLake Arts COVID-19 Requirements and Guidelines:
- We will be adhering to all CDC and Washington State guidelines during the events.
