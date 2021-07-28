North Seattle student graduates from Pacific University

FOREST GROVE, Ore. (July 22, 2021)





Kirsten Nicole Ma of Seattle graduated from Pacific University in Oregon in May 2021 with a Doctor of Optometry from the College of Optometry.



Founded in 1849, Pacific University is a comprehensive university offering undergraduate, graduate and professional programs in the liberal arts and sciences, business, education, health professions and optometry.





Pacific is the No. 1 private research university in the Pacific Northwest and serves nearly 4,000 students in a diverse and sustainable community dedicated to discovery and excellence in teaching, scholarship and practice.







