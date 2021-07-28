County Council approves more than $389 million for courts backlog, community supports, rental assistance, and more in latest round of emergency COVID funding

Top right: Rod Dembowski represents north King county

The King County Council on Tuesday approved its latest round of emergency COVID-19 funding, a supplemental budget totaling more than $389 million.

“Facing historic backlogs and delays in the courts due to the coronavirus pandemic, this eighth COVID budget allocates the resources to ensure access to justice -- that crime victims, such as survivors of physical and sexual assault and domestic violence, may still seek resolution, that citizens may utilize civil legal aid and the courts to resolve disputes, and that individuals accused of a crime may still access a speedy trial,” said Councilmember Kohl-Welles.

Legal System Backlog $42.5 million

Public Health Response to the pandemic $14.6 million

Community Supports, including Civil Legal Aid and Tiny House Villages $3.7 million

Economic Recovery / Workforce Development $5.6 million

County Operations in response to the pandemic $0.9 million

Community Supports (Community Development Block Grants, HOME Grants, Eviction Prevention and Rental Assistance Program, Immigrant Community Supports) $279.6 million

Vaccination Efforts (Jail Health, Mass Vaccination Program, Partner Agencies) $27.7 million

Public Health Response to the pandemic $11.3 million

County Operations in response to the pandemic $2.4 million

“This eighth COVID-19 response budget prioritizes fundamental human and community needs. It brings our total rental support appropriations during the pandemic emergency to approximately $350 million. It helps ensure access to justice. And it continues to prioritize our public health response to the pandemic and its impacts.”







This, the eighth round of COVID funding since last March, brings King County's total emergency funding for the pandemic to more than $1.4 billion.

Councilmember Rod Dembowski stated, "This eighth COVID-19 response budget prioritizes fundamental human and community needs. It brings our total rental support appropriations during the pandemic emergency to approximately $350 million. It helps ensure access to justice. And it continues to prioritize our public health response to the pandemic and its impacts."