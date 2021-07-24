Call for Artists: 6X6NW
Saturday, July 24, 2021
Call for Artists: 6X6NW
Registration Deadline: September 17, 2021
ShoreLake Arts is currently accepting submissions for 6X6NW, a community art exhibition featuring over 1,000 original works of art. Each artwork must be 6 x 6 inches and artists may enter up to 10 works of any medium (2D or 3D). There is a $6 fee to register. Registration is free for youth 18 and under. Artwork must be received by September 17.
We are planning on having this event in person this year. If we must change our plans, we will move it to a fully virtual event.
Artists may submit up to 10 unique artworks. Please do not register until you have your works completed as we need titles for each piece.
|Photo courtesy ShoreLake Arts
Entries will be exhibited live and in person on October 2, 2021 and offered for sale to the public for $36 each. ShoreLake Arts will receive a 60% commission on any works sold and artists may elect to waive their 40% commission and contribute their work(s) as a full donation to benefit ShoreLake Arts programming and events.
All unsold artwork will be displayed and for sale online from October 15 - 21.
Interested in taking pART? Registration and participation is open to all — no art background is required! For information and registration visit: https://www.6x6nw.org/register-6x6nw
$100 prizes will be awarded in several categories, including People's Choice, Sponsor’s Choice, and Director’s Choice!
Delivery / Drop Off
- Options: Mail or Drop off at the ShoreLake Arts office. Please do wear a mask when dropping off/picking up artwork. Thank you.
Deadline: September 17. Please, no late entries! Earlier is better.
Mail address:
ShoreLake Arts
18560 1st Ave NE
Shoreline, WA 98155
Drop off Address:
ShoreLake Arts
18560 1st Ave NE
Shoreline, WA 98155
Phone: 206-417-4645
In-person drop off hours:
Monday - Thursday, 10am-5pm
Thanks to our event sponsors, Jack Malek of Windermere and ICHS of Shoreline!
Thank you to our partners, Shoreline Community College, City of Shoreline, City of Lake Forest Park, ArtsWa, and National Endowment for the Arts.
ShoreLake Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Established in 1989.
0 comments:
Post a Comment