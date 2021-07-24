Call for Artists: 6X6NW





Registration Deadline: September 17, 2021





Photo courtesy ShoreLake Arts

Entries will be exhibited live and in person on October 2, 2021 and offered for sale to the public for $36 each. ShoreLake Arts will receive a 60% commission on any works sold and artists may elect to waive their 40% commission and contribute their work(s) as a full donation to benefit ShoreLake Arts programming and events.



All unsold artwork will be displayed and for sale online from October 15 - 21.



Interested in taking pART? Registration and participation is open to all — no art background is required! For information and registration visit:



$100 prizes will be awarded in several categories, including People's Choice, Sponsor’s Choice, and Director’s Choice!



Delivery / Drop Off

Options: Mail or Drop off at the ShoreLake Arts office. Please do wear a mask when dropping off/picking up artwork. Thank you.

Deadline: September 17. Please, no late entries! Earlier is better.



Mail address:



ShoreLake Arts

18560 1st Ave NE

Shoreline, WA 98155



Drop off Address:



ShoreLake Arts

18560 1st Ave NE

Shoreline, WA 98155

Phone: 206-417-4645



In-person drop off hours:

Monday - Thursday, 10am-5pm



Thanks to our event sponsors,



Thank you to our partners, Shoreline Community College, City of Shoreline, City of Lake Forest Park, ArtsWa, and National Endowment for the Arts.



ShoreLake Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Established in 1989.







ShoreLake Arts is currently accepting submissions for 6X6NW, a community art exhibition featuring over 1,000 original works of art. Each artwork must be 6 x 6 inches and artists may enter up to 10 works of any medium (2D or 3D). There is a $6 fee to register. Registration is free for youth 18 and under.We are planning on having this event in person this year. If we must change our plans, we will move it to a fully virtual event.. Please do not register until you have your works completed as we need titles for each piece.