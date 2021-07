Vote by August 3rd Ballots were mailed for the Primary Election and ballot drop boxes (including the one next to Lake Forest Park City Hall) are now open. Ballots were mailed for the Primary Election and ballot drop boxes (including the one next to Lake Forest Park City Hall) are now open.





Election Day is Tuesday, August 3, so be sure to have your ballot postmarked by that date or dropped in the ballot drop box by 8:00 p.m.





For more information, please visit King County Elections' website: https://www.kingcounty.gov/depts/elections.aspx , or reach them by phone at 206-296-VOTE (8683).