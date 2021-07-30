College and Career Success course helps new students find their way through the college system

Start college on the right foot with the College and Career Success course





Undecided about your degree goals or unsure if college is right for you? A new course debuting at Shoreline Community College this fall could help you start your college journey on the right foot.





The College and Career Success course (COLL 293) is designed for new, undecided students in their first or second quarter at Shoreline to learn how to:

Identify strengths and interests

Explore career goals and set academic plans

Navigate and access campus resources and services

Improve study habits and other personal skills, such as time management

Connect with classmates and instructors in an inclusive, supportive environment





The three-credit course is conveniently offered at multiple times, in both online and hybrid (or partially in-person) formats. The instructors use a common curriculum and have completed special training to ensure students receive the information they need to make a successful transition to college and beyond.





This course also counts as elective credits for those who plan to later transfer to a university.





Whether you are taking Running Start classes, just graduated high school, or are coming back to school after time away, this course is beneficial for anyone who has not yet declared a program of study at Shoreline.





Find class time, more information, and enrollment HERE







