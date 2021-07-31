Case updates July 29, 2021 - everyone over 5 should wear a mask in indoor public spaces
Saturday, July 31, 2021
Vaccinated individuals are advised to wear masks in indoor public spaces. Vaccines are readily available at local pharmacies.
Case updates July 29, 2021
United States
Washington state - not updated on weekends
- Total cases 34,818,278 - 79,732 new cases
- Total deaths 610,264 - 370 new deaths
- Total confirmed cases 432,348- 605 new
- Probable (additional) cases 40,728 - 109 new
- Total hospitalizations 26,771- 63 new
- Total deaths 6,122- 3 new
King county - not updated on weekends
Seattle - not updated on weekends
- Total confirmed cases 111,556 - 51 new
- Total hospitalizations 6,686 - 8 new
- Total deaths 1,682 - 1 new
- Total confirmed cases 26,658 - 14 new
- Total hospitalizations 1,472 - 0 new
- Total deaths 425 - 0 new
Shoreline - not updated on weekends
- Total confirmed cases 2,559 - -1 new
- Total hospitalizations 212 - 0 new
- Total deaths 101 - 0 new
Lake Forest Park - not updated on weekends
- Total confirmed cases 349 - 0 new
- Total hospitalizations 19 - 0 new
- Total deaths 4 - 0 new
