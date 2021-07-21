LFP Citizen's Commission schedules two candidate forums
Wednesday, July 21, 2021
Lake Forest Park Citizen's Commission:
Voters' Candidate Forum #1 of 2, Primary - Northshore Fire District Commissioners
Thursday, July 29 · 7:00 – 8:30pm
Google Meet joining info
Video call link: https://meet.google.com/iuf-cnmo-qty
This is a Voter's Candidate Forum to meet the Candidates in the Primary, and those running for General Election in the Northshore Fire District Races.
We will also invite the Lake Forest Park Water District Commissioner running Unopposed in Position #3 to introduce themselves.
This event is free, open to the public, and people are welcome to come and go as they wish. We plan to have the candidates introduce themselves, talk a little bit about their campaign, and be prepared to take questions, and give answers to the public.
The 2nd Event:
Lake Forest Park Citizen's Commission:
Voters' Candidate Forum #2 of 2 - Pre-Primary Event for General Election Candidates
Monday, August 2 · 7:00 – 8:30pm
Google Meet joining info
Video call link: https://meet.google.com/riy-bhjn-ppv
Hi Lake Forest Park, Kenmore, and Shoreline Communities, this is a Voter's Candidate Forum to meet the candidates running for office in the general election.
This will be an opportunity to meet the candidates, give them a chance to introduce their campaigns, and for them to take some questions, and give some answers to the public. This event is free, open to the public, as always, People are welcome to come and go as they wish, and need. We expect to have an opportunity for the public to ask some questions to the candidates.
