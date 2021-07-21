LFP Citizen's Commission schedules two candidate forums

The community group Lake Forest Park Citizen's Commission has scheduled two candidate forums for the Lake Forest Park / Kenmore community.









We will also invite the Lake Forest Park Water District Commissioner running Unopposed in Position #3 to introduce themselves.





This event is free, open to the public, and people are welcome to come and go as they wish. We plan to have the candidates introduce themselves, talk a little bit about their campaign, and be prepared to take questions, and give answers to the public.



The 2nd Event:



Lake Forest Park Citizen's Commission:

Voters' Candidate Forum #2 of 2 - Pre-Primary Event for General Election Candidates

Monday, August 2 · 7:00 – 8:30pm

Google Meet joining info

Video call link:



This will be an opportunity to meet the candidates, give them a chance to introduce their campaigns, and for them to take some questions, and give some answers to the public. This event is free, open to the public, as always, People are welcome to come and go as they wish, and need. We expect to have an opportunity for the public to ask some questions to the candidates.







