Questions about Medicare?
Thursday, August 26, 2021
Every other Wednesday, 12-4pm by appointment.
The Statewide Health Insurance Benefits Advisors (SHIBA) is a free, unbiased and confidential counseling service of the Washington State Office of the Insurance Commissioners (OIC).
SHIBA's trained and impartial volunteers are available to assist consumers with their Medicare related questions.
Register online for a one-hour session that will be conducted over the phone.
