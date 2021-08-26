Questions about Medicare?

Thursday, August 26, 2021

SHIBA is a service of the state 
insurance commissioner
Questions about Medicare?

Every other Wednesday, 12-4pm by appointment.

The Statewide Health Insurance Benefits Advisors (SHIBA) is a free, unbiased and confidential counseling service of the Washington State Office of the Insurance Commissioners (OIC).

SHIBA's trained and impartial volunteers are available to assist consumers with their Medicare related questions. 

Register online for a one-hour session that will be conducted over the phone. 

