Case updates August 25, 2021 - vaccination event Tuesday at CHS

Friday, August 27, 2021

Center for Human Service vaccination event Tuesday Aug 24

Vaccination event Tuesday at Center for Human Services includes childcare and treats. Information here

Case updates August 24, 2021 - no updates on weekends; otherwise "new" numbers represent one day's results
 

United States 
  • Total cases  38,341,339 - 164,952 new
  • Total deaths 631,440 - 1,229 new

Washington state 
  • Total confirmed cases 491,869 - 3,110 new  
  • Probable (additional) cases 54,852 - 733 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 30,452 - 245 new 
  • Total deaths 6,471 - 23 new 

King county 
  • Total confirmed cases 125,682 -  746 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 7,259 - 8 new 
  • Total deaths 1,748 -  12 new

Seattle 
  • Total confirmed cases 30,838  - 206 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 1,583  - 6 new 
  • Total deaths 439 -  2 new

Shoreline  
  • Total confirmed cases 2,849 - 18 new
  • Total hospitalizations 223 -   1 new
  • Total deaths 105 - 0 new

Lake Forest Park 
  • Total confirmed cases 389 - 1 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 19 -    0 new
  • Total deaths 4  - 0 new


