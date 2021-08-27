Case updates August 25, 2021 - vaccination event Tuesday at CHS
Friday, August 27, 2021
|Center for Human Service vaccination event Tuesday Aug 24
Vaccination event Tuesday at Center for Human Services includes childcare and treats. Information here
Case updates August 24, 2021 - no updates on weekends; otherwise "new" numbers represent one day's results
United States
- Total cases 38,341,339 - 164,952 new
- Total deaths 631,440 - 1,229 new
Washington state
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 491,869 - 3,110 new
- Probable (additional) cases 54,852 - 733 new
- Total hospitalizations 30,452 - 245 new
- Total deaths 6,471 - 23 new
King county
- Total confirmed cases 125,682 - 746 new
- Total hospitalizations 7,259 - 8 new
- Total deaths 1,748 - 12 new
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 30,838 - 206 new
- Total hospitalizations 1,583 - 6 new
- Total deaths 439 - 2 new
Shoreline
- Total confirmed cases 2,849 - 18 new
- Total hospitalizations 223 - 1 new
- Total deaths 105 - 0 new
Lake Forest Park
- Total confirmed cases 389 - 1 new
- Total hospitalizations 19 - 0 new
- Total deaths 4 - 0 new
0 comments:
Post a Comment