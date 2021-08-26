Jobs: WSDOT Assistant Real Estate Services Manager
Thursday, August 26, 2021
As the Assistant Real Estate Services Manager, this position will assists in administering all programs within the RES office by integrating the functionally diverse work groups to deliver the right of way for all highway construction projects throughout the region. This position will also assist in managing all WSDOT properties throughout the region that are not used for highway construction through leases, rentals, and property disposals.
Job description and application
0 comments:
Post a Comment