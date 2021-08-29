LFP Mayor's Corner - Events, Elections and Community

LFP Mayor Jeff Johnson By Jeff Johnson, Mayor, Lake Forest Park By Jeff Johnson, Mayor, Lake Forest Park









Ten bands earned a combined total of over $7,800 in cash prices, plus time in two recording studios! ShoreLake Arts reported there was buzz from neighborhood dog walkers stopping to ask each other if they were going to the Battle! The City’s partnership with ShoreLake Arts for events like this is just one of the many ways our community partner relationships benefit our community.



I’d like to give a big thank you to the City’s events coordinator, Cory Roche. Cory wears many hats here at the City and is very dedicated to making sure our events are well organized and of interest to our community. Thank you, Cory!



Speaking of events, I want to get back to holding regular Coffee with the Mayor get-togethers as soon as we are safely able to do it. We’re not going in the pandemic direction we want right now, but if we all pull together and do what we need to do, we can get there and get back to our new normal.



This fall, we have four council seats up for election. Incumbents John Wright, John Resha, and Mark Phillips have decided not to seek reelection, so there will be three new Councilmembers come January, with Councilmember Semra Riddle running unopposed.





I am proud of the way Councilmembers and staff have stepped up to meet the challenges facing our community during the pandemic. I think the key to moving forward is to keep working together for the common good of the residents of Lake Forest Park.



Wishing you a safe and healthy fall season.



During August, we had a great time at theevent at Pfingst Animal Acres Park. The turnout was fantastic — 1,300 community members came out and enjoyed the shows.