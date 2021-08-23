VFW Post is looking for a local Scout group to sponsor for a VFW contest

Monday, August 23, 2021

Blackburn Aurora VFW Post 3348 which covers Shoreline, North Seattle, and vicinity and meets in Shoreline, wants to connect with a local Scout organization (Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Sea Scouts, etc.) to sponsor a scout for a VFW contest.

Each year there is a contest for “Scout of the Year” in Washington State held by the VFW Department of Washington. The winner will be invited, along with parents, to a ceremony honoring them --- all expenses paid.

Contact the VFW by phone: Adjutant Thom 425-766-5987 or  Membership Chair Jim 206-522-0508 or send an email to: vfw3348@comcast.net



