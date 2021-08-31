Case updates August 29, 2021 - 73.3% of Washington state eligible population vaccinated
Tuesday, August 31, 2021
Vaccination clinics at Shoreline Community College - details here
Case updates August 29, 2021 - no Washington updates on weekends; otherwise "new" numbers represent one day's results
United States
- Total cases 38,852,582 - 42,329 new
- Total deaths 636,015 - 231 new
Washington state
- Total confirmed cases 502,924 - 7,396 new
- Probable (additional) cases 56,838 - 1,378 new
- Total hospitalizations 30,899 - 416 new
- Total deaths 6,534 - 27 new
King county
- Total confirmed cases 127,952 - 1,362 new
- Total hospitalizations 7,325 - 36 new
- Total deaths 1,757 - 4 new
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 31,454 - 407 new
- Total hospitalizations 1,596 - 8 new
- Total deaths 440 - 0 new
Shoreline
- Total confirmed cases 2,890 - 27 new
- Total hospitalizations 226 - 3 new
- Total deaths 105 - 0 new
Lake Forest Park
- Total confirmed cases 401 - 4 new
- Total hospitalizations 19 - 0 new
- Total deaths 4 - 0 new
