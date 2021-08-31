Case updates August 29, 2021 - 73.3% of Washington state eligible population vaccinated

Tuesday, August 31, 2021

 
Washington state %
Vaccination clinics at Shoreline Community College - details here

Case updates August 29, 2021 - no Washington updates on weekends; otherwise "new" numbers represent one day's results
 

United States 
  • Total cases  38,852,582 - 42,329 new
  • Total deaths 636,015 - 231 new

Washington state 
  • Total confirmed cases 502,924 - 7,396 new  
  • Probable (additional) cases 56,838 - 1,378 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 30,899 - 416 new   
  • Total deaths 6,534 - 27 new 

King county 
  • Total confirmed cases 127,952 -  1,362 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 7,325 - 36 new 
  • Total deaths 1,757 -  4 new

Seattle 
  • Total confirmed cases 31,454  - 407 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 1,596  - 8 new 
  • Total deaths 440 -  0 new

Shoreline  
  • Total confirmed cases 2,890 - 27 new
  • Total hospitalizations 226 -   3 new
  • Total deaths 105 - 0 new

Lake Forest Park 
  • Total confirmed cases 401 - 4 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 19 -    0 new
  • Total deaths 4  - 0 new



