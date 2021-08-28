ShoreLake Arts Call for Artists: 6X6NW
Saturday, August 28, 2021
Call for Artists: 6X6NW
Registration Deadline: September 17, 2021
Event Update: 2021 will be held online due to COVID-19. Whilst we would like to have this in person, the new variants of COVID-19 have led us to the decision that the safest way to hold this is again online.
Thank you for your patience and understanding. We will hopefully be back for an in-person exhibit in October of 2022!
ShoreLake Arts is currently accepting submissions for 6X6NW, a community and national art exhibition featuring over 1,000 original works of art.
Each artwork must be 6 x 6 inches and artists may enter up to 10 works of any medium (2D or 3D). There is a $6 fee to register. Registration is free for youth 18 and under. Artwork must be received by September 17.
Entries will be exhibited online October 1st - 15th, 2021 and offered for sale to the public for $36 each. ShoreLake Arts will receive a 60% commission on any works sold and artists may elect to waive their 40% commission and contribute their work(s) as a full donation to benefit ShoreLake Arts programming and events.
October 1st: Sales and viewing open 10am-2pm (early buyer ticket required), buying opens for all at 2pm, through October 15th.
|2020 selection
Interested in taking pART? Registration and participation is open to all — no art background is required! For information and registration visit: https://www.6x6nw.org/register-6x6nw
$100 prizes will be awarded in several categories, including People's Choice, Sponsor’s Choice, and Director’s Choice!
Delivery / Drop Off
Options: Mail or Drop off at the ShoreLake Arts office. Please do wear a mask when dropping off/picking up artwork. Thank you.
Deadline: September 17. Please, no late entries! Earlier is better.
Mail address:
ShoreLake Arts
18560 1st Ave NE
Shoreline, WA 98155
Drop off Address:
ShoreLake Arts
18560 1st Ave NE
Shoreline, WA 98155
Phone: 206-417-4645
In-person drop off hours: Monday - Thursday, 10am-5pm
Thanks to our event sponsor Jack Malek of Windermere!
Thank you to our partners, Shoreline Community College, City of Shoreline, City of Lake Forest Park, ArtsWa, and National Endowment for the Arts.
Questions? Email Terri at programs@shorelakearts.org
ShoreLake Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Established in 1989.
0 comments:
Post a Comment