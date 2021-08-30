Special school board meeting re K-5 online learning cooperation with PSE
Monday, August 30, 2021
18560 1st Ave. NE).
This meeting is also available via Zoom using the log-in information below.
The topic for this meeting is a K-5 online learning cooperative with the Puget Sound Educational Service District.
Please note that due to updated guidance from the Department of Health, we will implement 6-foot distancing between those in attendance and all attendees must wear masks.
Link to Agenda:
Attending the August 30 Special School Board Meeting Online:
- Meeting Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83835189596...
- Passcode: 100598
- Webinar ID: 838 3518 9596
- Dial-In Phone Numbers: 1-253-215-8782 or 1-669-900-6833
