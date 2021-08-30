Special school board meeting re K-5 online learning cooperation with PSE

The Shoreline School Board will hold a Special Board Meeting on Monday, August 30, 2021 at 7:00pm in the Shoreline Room, Shoreline Center ( 18560 1st Ave. NE ).





This meeting is also available via Zoom using the log-in information below.





The topic for this meeting is a K-5 online learning cooperative with the Puget Sound Educational Service District.



Please note that due to updated guidance from the Department of Health, we will implement 6-foot distancing between those in attendance and all attendees must wear masks.



Link to Agenda:

https://app.eduportal.com/.../ecd55b82-078d-11ec-818a...

