Frolic at the Lake - ELNA event at Echo Lake Park has music, robots, recycling and good food



The Echo Lake Neighborhood Association (ELNA) held its annual Frolic at the Lake on Thursday, August 19, 2021. The neighborhood event is held in Echo Lake Park and everyone was invited.

Robotics team

The Interurban Trail runs through the park so people were able to walk to the event - or discover it as they walked the Trail. The lake was reopened that morning after being closed for a high bacterial count, so a few people arrived on paddleboards.





Mark Ellis Trio

The Mark Ellis Trio entertained with music. The Shorewood - Shorecrest Robotics team brought two robots and explained them to a fascinated audience. The City of Shoreline was there with recycling information and coloring pages for the kids.





Food trucks Yummy Catch and Sweet Wheels

Yummy Catch, with an Asian seafood cuisine, and Sweet Wheels desserts were there. Some people stayed to eat while others got dinner / dessert to go.





Robotics team





Close to 100 people attended, coming and going during event hours.





City of Shoreline information booth





The event organizers were Marla and Matt Tulio from ELNA. The event was subsidized with a neighborhood mini-grant from the City of Shoreline.





All photos by Steven H. Robinson











