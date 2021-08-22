Shoreline Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services/Tree Board Meeting Thursday

Sunday, August 22, 2021

Partner organization SLLFP Senior Center will be on the agenda for the Parks Board meeting.
Photo courtesy SC is of a tai chi class.

Shoreline Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services/Tree Board 
Meeting via Zoom Webinar: https://zoom.us/j/97515984680
Thursday August 26, 2021 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Agenda Highlights:
  • Director's Report
  • Community Partner Updates
  • 2020 Sustainability Report and Climate Action Plan Update
Link to the Full Meeting Agenda (PDF): 20210826 PRCS Tree Board Agenda Packet (57 pages)
Contact Us:
Lori Henrich, Administrative Assistant III
(206) 801-2602
lhenrich@shorelinewa.gov



