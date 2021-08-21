Best Starts for Kids levy approval means critical support for children of King County





Over the past five years, Best Starts for Kids partners have provided critical support to over half a million babies, children, young people and families in King County.







make childcare more accessible for low-income children and their families;

increase out-of-school time programming for school-age kids;

fund up to four new school-based health centers; and

expand education and career supports for youth and young adults as they transition to adulthood.

The plan for Best Starts “2.0” is outlined in an Implementation Plan that Executive Constantine transmitted to the King County Council on July 28, 2021. If adopted, the plan will maintain current investments across main Best Starts for Kids strategies, and deepen investments to meet critical community needs, including goals to:

With the expanded resources of the Levy, we have the opportunity to see significant new investments in North King County. You can help make these happen!



