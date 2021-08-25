Case updates August 23, 2021 - King county vaccination rate tops 70%

King County Executive Dow Constantine that more than 70 percent of all eligible King County residents across all age and racial/ethnic groups have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine based on data tracked by Public Health – Seattle / King County. announced Tuesday that





King County is the first large county to achieve this milestone. More than 1.6 million residents have received at least one dose, and more than 3 million doses have been administered to King County residents.





Case updates August 23, 2021 - no updates on weekends; otherwise "new" numbers represent one day's results



United States

Total cases 37,996,672 - 115,901 new

Total deaths 628,000 - 677 new

Washington state Total confirmed cases 486,574 - 2,293 new

Probable (additional) cases 53,313 - 780 new

Total hospitalizations 30,144 - 148 new

Total deaths 6,417 - 34 new

King county Total confirmed cases 124,483 - 304 new

Total hospitalizations 7,222 - 31 new

Total deaths 1,732 - 7 new

Seattle

Total confirmed cases 30,504 - 55 new

Total hospitalizations 1,577 - 3 new

Total deaths 437 - 2 new

Shoreline

Total confirmed cases 2,819 - 6 new

Total hospitalizations 222 - 1 new

Total deaths 105 - 0 new

Lake Forest Park

Total confirmed cases 386 - 2 new

Total hospitalizations 19 - 0 new

Total deaths 4 - 0 new







