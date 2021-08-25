Case updates August 23, 2021 - King county vaccination rate tops 70%
Wednesday, August 25, 2021
King County Executive Dow Constantine announced Tuesday that more than 70 percent of all eligible King County residents across all age and racial/ethnic groups have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine based on data tracked by Public Health – Seattle / King County.
King County is the first large county to achieve this milestone. More than 1.6 million residents have received at least one dose, and more than 3 million doses have been administered to King County residents.
Case updates August 23, 2021 - no updates on weekends; otherwise "new" numbers represent one day's results
United States
- Total cases 37,996,672 - 115,901 new
- Total deaths 628,000 - 677 new
Washington state
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 486,574 - 2,293 new
- Probable (additional) cases 53,313 - 780 new
- Total hospitalizations 30,144 - 148 new
- Total deaths 6,417 - 34 new
King county
- Total confirmed cases 124,483 - 304 new
- Total hospitalizations 7,222 - 31 new
- Total deaths 1,732 - 7 new
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 30,504 - 55 new
- Total hospitalizations 1,577 - 3 new
- Total deaths 437 - 2 new
Shoreline
- Total confirmed cases 2,819 - 6 new
- Total hospitalizations 222 - 1 new
- Total deaths 105 - 0 new
Lake Forest Park
- Total confirmed cases 386 - 2 new
- Total hospitalizations 19 - 0 new
- Total deaths 4 - 0 new
