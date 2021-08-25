Case updates August 23, 2021 - King county vaccination rate tops 70%

Wednesday, August 25, 2021


King County Executive Dow Constantine announced Tuesday that more than 70 percent of all eligible King County residents across all age and racial/ethnic groups have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine based on data tracked by Public Health – Seattle / King County. 

King County is the first large county to achieve this milestone. More than 1.6 million residents have received at least one dose, and more than 3 million doses have been administered to King County residents.

Case updates August 23, 2021 - no updates on weekends; otherwise "new" numbers represent one day's results
 

United States 
  • Total cases  37,996,672 - 115,901 new
  • Total deaths 628,000 - 677 new

Washington state 
  • Total confirmed cases 486,574 - 2,293 new  
  • Probable (additional) cases 53,313 - 780 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 30,144 - 148 new 
  • Total deaths 6,417 - 34 new 

King county 
  • Total confirmed cases 124,483 -  304 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 7,222 - 31 new 
  • Total deaths 1,732 -  7 new

Seattle 
  • Total confirmed cases 30,504  - 55 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 1,577  - 3 new 
  • Total deaths 437 -  2 new

Shoreline  
  • Total confirmed cases 2,819 - 6 new
  • Total hospitalizations 222 -   1 new
  • Total deaths 105 - 0 new

Lake Forest Park 
  • Total confirmed cases 386 - 2 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 19 -    0 new
  • Total deaths 4  - 0 new


