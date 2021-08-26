Patty Pan Grill at the Briarcrest Rummage Sale Saturday

Thursday, August 26, 2021

Patty Pan Cooperative photo
The Patty Pan Grill food cooperative will be setting up their farmers market grill outside of their kitchen on Saturday for the Briarcrest Neighborhood Association multi-family rummage sale. 

Their address is 15550 27th Ave NE, and they will be serving from 11am to 2pm.

Patty Pan's ingredients come from local farmers and they sell the food they prepare at local farmers markets as well as at local stores.

Pre-pandemic, Patty Pan held a monthly Humble Feast at their Shoreline location. Here's the last story we ran on them HERE.

Patty Pan provided a monthly recipe from each feast which you can find (with some scrolling!) in our Recipe section.



