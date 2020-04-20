Humble Feast dinners on hiatus - but delivery and pick up available - plus recipe

Monday, April 20, 2020

Red beans and rice
The monthly Patty Pan Humble Feasts are on hiatus for the duration but you can get many of the same dinners for take out twice a week.

View the options and order online HERE

Patty Pan Co-op, 15550 27th Ave NE, Shoreline 98155. Pick up and deliveries 11am – 3pm.

Patty Pan and several other local establishments have been added to our list of dining options HERE

And here's Devra Gartenstein's recipe of the month:

Red Beans and Greens in Coconut Milk (makes 6 servings)                             

1 tablespoon olive oil
1 onion, chopped
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon ground turmeric
1 tomato, chopped
1 cup water
3 cups chopped kale, collard greens, mustard greens, or a combination
2 cup small red beans, cooked or canned
2 tablespoons coconut milk
Cayenne to taste

Heat the oil in a medium-size saucepan. Add the onion, salt, and turmeric, cook for about 5 minutes, until the onion is soft and translucent. Add the tomato, cook for about 5 minutes until it starts to break down, and then add the water. Bring to a boil and then add the greens a handful at a time, adding more as they cook down.

When all the greens are wilted, add the red beans and cook for 10 to 15 minutes, until the beans are heated through and the greens are tender. Add the coconut milk and cayenne, and serve.




