Humble Feast dinners on hiatus - but delivery and pick up available - plus recipe

Red beans and rice

The monthly Patty Pan Humble Feasts are on hiatus for the duration but you can get many of the same dinners for take out twice a week.View the options and order online HERE Patty Pan Co-op, 15550 27th Ave NE, Shoreline 98155. Pick up and deliveries 11am – 3pm.Patty Pan and several other local establishments have been added to our list of dining options HERE And here's Devra Gartenstein's recipe of the month:1 tablespoon olive oil1 onion, chopped1 teaspoon salt1 teaspoon ground turmeric1 tomato, chopped1 cup water3 cups chopped kale, collard greens, mustard greens, or a combination2 cup small red beans, cooked or canned2 tablespoons coconut milkCayenne to tasteHeat the oil in a medium-size saucepan. Add the onion, salt, and turmeric, cook for about 5 minutes, until the onion is soft and translucent. Add the tomato, cook for about 5 minutes until it starts to break down, and then add the water. Bring to a boil and then add the greens a handful at a time, adding more as they cook down.When all the greens are wilted, add the red beans and cook for 10 to 15 minutes, until the beans are heated through and the greens are tender. Add the coconut milk and cayenne, and serve.