Wild creatures among us: Bobcats

Bobcat in Lake Forest Park

By Diane Hettrick

Photos by Phillippa Kassover





I've known for years that there were bobcats in our area.





One of my neighbors in north central Shoreline had one on her deck after a snowstorm 20 years ago - but it took me years to identify the big cat was that was freaking out her cats as a bobcat.





Another sighting ten years later in Innis Arden - no pictures there either but the resident correctly identified the cat in the tree as a bobcat.