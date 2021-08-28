Goat season ends this weekend at Midvale Gardens

Photo by Derek Creisler at Midvale Gardens

Our thanks go out to the City of Shoreline, Seattle City Light, and Diggin' Shoreline whose combined support has made this neighborhood improvement possible.



Stop by and watch their ruminant ways (four stomachs apiece) hour after hour turning invasive foliage into pellets of power!



--Derek Creisler













This weekend the Earthcraft goat herd wraps up their second environmental grant at Midvale Gardens (N 192nd St. and the Interurban Trail).