Inslee issues two proclamations for facial coverings, vaccine requirements
Saturday, August 21, 2021
|Gov. Jay Inslee
The expanded emergency orders are: Proclamations 20-25, Washington Ready; and 21-14, Vaccination Requirement.
The governor made the announcement at a press conference earlier this week.
"It has been a long pandemic, and our students and teachers have borne their own unique burdens throughout,” Inslee said at the announcement.
“This virus is increasingly impacting young people, and those under the age of 12 still can’t get the vaccine for themselves.
"We won’t gamble with the health of our children, our educators and school staff, nor the health of the communities they serve.”
Proclamation 20-25 is amended to adopt the most recent face covering order issued by the Secretary of Health, Order 20-03.4. Under this order, every person in Washington must wear a face covering when they are in a place that is generally accessible to any person from outside their household, subject to specific exceptions and exemptions.
Proclamation 21-14 (Vaccination Requirement) is expanded to include all employees, on-site contractors and on-site volunteers at all public and private K-12 schools, public and private 2- and 4-year institutions of higher education, and early learning and child care programs serving children from multiple households.
The statewide mask requirement goes into effect on Monday, August 23, 2021. Amendment to Proclamation 21-14 (Vaccination Requirement) is effective immediately.
