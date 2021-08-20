Blood supply is seriously low - BloodworksNW
Friday, August 20, 2021
We’re Breaking the Emergency Glass Here –
The Difference Between a Safe and Critical Blood Supply is YOUR DONATION. Please. Donate. Now.
|The alarming photo reveals how serious the blood shortage is right now. Concern is growing that not enough blood is on hand to meet demand. Shelves are bare with 5 of 8 blood types at less than a day supply. Don't see an appointment online? Call us at 800-398-7888 to book.
|To make your next appointment, visit BloodworksNW.org or call 800-398-7888.
|Appointments and masks required. There is no deferral from donating if you receive the COVID vaccine. See our COVID-19 safety measures.
