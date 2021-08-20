Blood supply is seriously low - BloodworksNW

Friday, August 20, 2021

 


We’re Breaking the Emergency Glass Here – 

The Difference Between a Safe and Critical Blood Supply is YOUR DONATION. Please. Donate. Now. 
The alarming photo reveals how serious the blood shortage is right now. Concern is growing that not enough blood is on hand to meet demand. Shelves are bare with 5 of 8 blood types at less than a day supply. Don't see an appointment online? Call us at 800-398-7888 to book.
To make your next appointment, visit BloodworksNW.org or call 800-398-7888
Appointments and masks required. There is no deferral from donating if you receive the COVID vaccine. See our COVID-19 safety measures.



