NUHSA to hear from Unite Us at meeting Wednesday morning January 26

Sunday, January 23, 2022

Gracious Gamiao with Unite Us
The first NUHSA Member and Community Partner Meeting of the year on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 (9-10:30am) will feature Unite Washington, a coordinated network of health and social service providers that are connected through a shared technology platform.

Gracious Gamiao, Senior Community Engagement Manager with Unite Us, will share how to send and receive electronic referrals, help address needs and improve health across communities. 

Unite Washington participates as part of the regional Community Information Exchange, Connect2 Community in King County. 

NUHSA is also a proud partner in this free network.

Register in advance for this and all of our upcoming meetings HERE!



