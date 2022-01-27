LFP Mayor's Corner - 2022's New Normal

Mayor of Lake Forest Park, Jeff Johnson

LFP Mayor Jeff Johnson









Because we have pandemic considerations to deal with, I am looking at holding the event outdoors—perhaps the picnic shelter at Pfingst Animal Acres Park.









Even though city meetings are still held remotely, 2022 is another busy year for Lake Forest Park. Among other subjects, the City Council will consider the Planning Commission’s recommended amendments to the Accessory Dwelling Unit and Accessory Building regulations. I do not want to hold the coffee meetings via Zoom. If you are interested in attending a Coffee with the Mayor event in the next couple of months, please email the Deputy City Clerk and let us know your level of interest and thoughts you may have on an outdoor location.Even though city meetings are still held remotely, 2022 is another busy year for Lake Forest Park. Among other subjects, the City Council will consider the Planning Commission’s recommended amendments to the Accessory Dwelling Unit and Accessory Building regulations.





The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board will work on a path forward for funding to design the Lake Front Park property. The Planning Commission and Tree Board have a busy year ahead as well.



I would like to thank all the volunteer members of our commission, boards, and committees for their dedication to the City of Lake Forest Park and for the many hours spent preparing for and attending meetings. You are appreciated.



While we are still in a pandemic, I look forward to moving forward on the projects and plans we have going for 2022. We will let you know about any future Coffee with the Mayor events that may be scheduled in follow up to the interest expressed.



Please take care and stay safe.



--Mayor Johnson







With my first article of the new year, I would like to start off talking about returning to an event that has not been held since the pandemic began: Coffee with the Mayor. When we were able to meet in person, these were held every 2-3 months in the Council Chambers.