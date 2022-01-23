Letter to the Editor: It’s time to Vote YES for Parks and vote YES for Proposition 1

To the Editor:





Last April, over 72% of Shoreline voters said yes to Proposition 1 park improvements, but we needed just 122 more people to turn in their ballots to meet the validation requirements. We get another chance to pass this bond measure now and we know our community will support it once again.



Shoreline has a long history of investing in great park facilities. With the existing parks bond expiring, now is the time to continue that legacy and vote yes on Proposition 1. There is something for everyone in this bond measure, and for only $3 more per month for the median household, there will be improvements throughout our city's park system.



The bond will fund new picnic shelters, playgrounds, perimeter trails, sport courts, and playfields. We will get two new off-leash dog parks, ADA park improvements, splash pads, public art, and an expansion of green spaces.



The past year we have all come to appreciate and depend on public outdoor areas even more. By voting yes for Proposition 1, you will be supporting the health of our community, improving the parks we have, adding to our green spaces, and making sure everyone in our city has access to great parks.



Proposition 1 Pro Statement Committee

Brian Branagan, Mary Ellen Stone, Katie Schielke







