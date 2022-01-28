Jobs: City of Shoreline Engineer II - Traffic
Friday, January 28, 2022
CLOSING DATE: 2/13/22 11:59 PM
GENERAL SUMMARY
Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.
The Traffic Services team, a part of the City’s Public Works Department, leads and supports a broad variety of transportation planning, operations, development and capital functions citywide. The Engineer II – Traffic position manages key traffic infrastructure - including the traffic signal system, traffic ITS components, school zone flashers, beacons, radar speed signs, and the street light program - playing a central role in keeping Shoreline moving safely and efficiently.
Employees Working Remotely: The City is implementing a remote work policy that will allow staff to work up to three remote days a week; however, during the 6-month probationary period, your supervisor may establish an alternate schedule of work performed at City Hall. Full-time remote work is not an option. Once hired, employees must reside in the State of Washington.
COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement: A candidate selected and offered the job must demonstrate proof of vaccination against Covid-19. A list of acceptable documents to provide verification can be reviewed here.
The City's mission is to fulfill the community’s vision through highly valued public service. Our employees work relentlessly to achieve organizational goals while embracing the City’s values. City Mission, Values, and Goals
To demonstrate skills and interest, please complete the application and Supplemental Questions in lieu of a cover letter or a resume. (This application does not allow for attachments. Providing complete responses in the Supplemental Questions section will help us determine your qualifications for the job.)
DEFINITION
Manage the City’s traffic signal system including development and optimization of signal timing plans, programming controllers, and directing maintenance activities. Investigate traffic operational or safety concerns identified by the public. Manage the planning, design, and construction of assigned public works traffic capital projects. Provide professional traffic engineering review of road improvement plans for compliance with traffic engineering standards.
