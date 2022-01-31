Creative Exchange: Art and Archaeology
Monday, January 31, 2022
Creative Exchange: Art and Archaeology
Saturday, February 5, 2-3:30pm
For adults, tweens and teens
Join the Bellevue Arts Museum (BAM) for a conversation exploring the intersection of art and archeology.
BAM Biennial 2021 Artist Kate Clark will describe the process behind her installation, "Everyday Artifacts: Working-Class Waste from 1890s Seattle,” which features some 800 objects discovered during excavation for the Washington State Convention Center expansion.
Clark will be joined by Laura Phillips, Archaeology Collections Manager at the Burke Museum for discussion of the context behind the artwork, archaeological collections stewardship and consideration of Clark's idea that "the world is a living museum, and we are its interpreters."
Please register
You will receive a Zoom link within 24 hours of the program. If you do not see an email, please check your Junk or Spam folder.
Kate Clark is the lead artist of Parkeology, a collaborative art project that produces installations about hidden stories of public spaces such as museums. Parkeology has developed work for the Smithsonian Institution, the Bauhaus Institute Weimar, The Oakland Museum, Balboa Park, and The San Diego Museum of Natural History.
Kate Clark is currently an Artist-in-Residence with Seattle City Light, and her work "Everyday Artifacts: Working-Class Waste from 1890s Seattle" is featured in the BAM Biennial 2021: Architecture and Urban Design.
Laura Phillips has been the Archaeology Collections Manager at the Burke Museum for 28 years, caring for a collection of over one million objects, and teaching undergraduate and graduate courses in museum management and archaeological stewardship. She began her archaeological fieldwork in the Pacific Northwest in 1990, and has since worked throughout the region.
Supported by BAM members and partners, including King County Library System, with additional funding provided by Humanities Washington and the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARP) approved by the U.S. Congress and signed into law by President Joseph R. Biden.
Closed captioning is available for online events. Captioning is auto-generated. Reasonable accommodation for people with disabilities is available by request for all events. Contact the library at least seven days before the event if you need accommodation. Send your request to access@kcls.org
