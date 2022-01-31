Creative Exchange: Art and Archaeology 

For adults, tweens and teens

Join the Bellevue Arts Museum (BAM) for a conversation exploring the intersection of art and archeology.

BAM Biennial 2021 Artist Kate Clark will describe the process behind her installation, "Everyday Artifacts: Working-Class Waste from 1890s Seattle,” which features some 800 objects discovered during excavation for the Washington State Convention Center expansion.

Clark will be joined by Laura Phillips, Archaeology Collections Manager at the Burke Museum for discussion of the context behind the artwork, archaeological collections stewardship and consideration of Clark's idea that "the world is a living museum, and we are its interpreters."You will receive a Zoom link within 24 hours of the program. If you do not see an email, please check your Junk or Spam folder.is the lead artist of Parkeology, a collaborative art project that produces installations about hidden stories of public spaces such as museums. Parkeology has developed work for the Smithsonian Institution, the Bauhaus Institute Weimar, The Oakland Museum, Balboa Park, and The San Diego Museum of Natural History.