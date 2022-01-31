Using Screen Time to Support Creative Hobbies
Monday, January 31, 2022
Using Screen Time to Support Creative Hobbies - From Woodwork to Threadwork, Online Sources Help Your Projects from Idea Phase to Global Sharing
Wednesday, February 2, 2-3pm
For adults. Presented by Bridget of Gentle Tech Help via the King County Library System (KCLS)
Artists, hobbyists and makers of all types are often unaware of the online resources available to enrich and support their craft. Especially during the cold, dark winter, spending screen time in the right places to gather ideas, get inspired and acquire tools can start your next project off on a strong footing.
Additionally, learn how taking and using the right kinds of photos can help tell the story of your work, Seriously, people don’t know what it takes to make what you make unless they can see it! We’ll end with info about how to share that work online locally or globally and a brief dip into selling online.
Please register
You will be emailed a link no later than one hour before the program start time. If you do not see an email, check your Junk or Spam folder.
Closed captioning is available for online events. Captioning is auto-generated. Reasonable accommodation for people with disabilities is available by request for all events. Contact the library at least seven days before the event if you need accommodation. Send your request to access@kcls.org.
