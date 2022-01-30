Shoreline Planning Commission Public Hearing Thursday
Sunday, January 30, 2022
|Shoreline Planning Commission 2022
The Shoreline Planning Commission will hold a public hearing virtually on Thursday, February 3, 2022 from 7 - 9pm, re Misc. SEPA (State Environmental Policy Act) and Tree Amendments
- Click Here to Watch Online Live Streaming Video of the Meeting
- Call into the Live Meeting: (253) 215-8782 (Webinar ID: 862 7997 1242)
- Click Here to Sign-Up to Provide Oral Comment at the Meeting via Calling-In
- Click Here to Submit Written Public Comment
Agenda Highlights
- 2021 Development Code Amendments Batch #2 - Public Hearing - Misc., SEPA and Tree Amendments
- Peter J. Eglick - Public Comment
- Kathleen Russell - Public Comment
- Tree Preservation Code Team - Public Comment
- Draft 2022 Comprehensive Plan Docket
- Draft Minutes from Thursday, January 20, 2022
Link to Full Meeting Packet
0 comments:
Post a Comment