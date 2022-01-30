Shoreline Planning Commission Public Hearing Thursday

Sunday, January 30, 2022

Shoreline Planning Commission 2022

The Shoreline Planning Commission will hold a public hearing virtually on Thursday, February 3, 2022 from 7 - 9pm, re Misc. SEPA (State Environmental Policy Act) and Tree Amendments


Agenda Highlights

Link to Full Meeting Packet


