Vaccination clinic at Shoreline Community College now offering same day and walk-in appointments

Tuesday, January 25, 2022

The long-running UW Med vaccine clinic at Shoreline Community College, operated by the Shoreline Fire Department, is now offering same-day and walk-in appointments.

When booster shots were first authorized for most of the population, all the vaccine clinics were inundated. But now that rush has been cleared and there are appointments available.

Walk-ins are welcome, with the understanding that you might have to wait if you hit the wrong time.

For more information or to schedule an appointment: uwmedicine.org/coronavirus/vaccine

The college is located at 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133.


