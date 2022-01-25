Vaccination clinic at Shoreline Community College now offering same day and walk-in appointments
Tuesday, January 25, 2022
The long-running UW Med vaccine clinic at Shoreline Community College, operated by the Shoreline Fire Department, is now offering same-day and walk-in appointments.
When booster shots were first authorized for most of the population, all the vaccine clinics were inundated. But now that rush has been cleared and there are appointments available.
Walk-ins are welcome, with the understanding that you might have to wait if you hit the wrong time.
For more information or to schedule an appointment: uwmedicine.org/coronavirus/vaccine
The college is located at 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133.
0 comments:
Post a Comment