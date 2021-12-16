Red Sky Gallery: A gallery and gift store located in the Lake Forest Park Town Center

Paintings fill the walls at Red Sky Red Sky Gallery: A gallery and gift store : A gallery and gift store

Located in the Lake Forest Park Town Center









It's a gallery foremost, but it's like going to a mini art museum and gift shop in one, so every art and jewelry piece, including every art display, is exquisite.





And the gallery has high ceilings and is in a large open-airy space with all the Covid safety protocols in place.







It's an unusual and beautiful collection chosen by Red Sky Gallery owner Laura Nevada Michaelson that shows she has a passion for art, for local artists, and hard work. It's an unusual and beautiful collection chosen by Red Sky Gallery owner Laura Nevada Michaelson that shows she has a passion for art, for local artists, and hard work.





The range of gifts is extensive, such as fine art paintings that invigorate the spirits with images of vivid color or can calm the being with serene scenes of nature.





There's pottery with radiant glazes with textured imprints or carved leaves that will make a designer statement in your home.





And charming collage art cards by Lake Forest Park resident and recent author Luanne Brown with an excellent design selection to choose from.



A bright rainbow color display of unisex handcrafted leather belts caught my attention, and I found out they are made by a Lake Forest Park resident, Tony Tomassi.





Handcrafted leather belts by

Tony Tomassi They are priced under $40. Original artisan purses and lovely totes line a display right near the belts, along with a stunning choice of scarves. They are priced under $40. Original artisan purses and lovely totes line a display right near the belts, along with a stunning choice of scarves.



In another area, there's an array of jewelry such as earrings designed in the memory of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s famous lace collar. There are heirloom necklaces available to luxuriate in, and all in various price ranges, too.



These upcycled journals are craftsmanship durable to keep your memories and thoughts intact for decades.



And check out the designer mugs and jigsaw puzzles. There's even jewelry and watch repair on-site Monday and Tuesday, but you can drop-off repairs any day the gallery is open.







It's essential to think about how we can help our local businesses and neighbors flourish in Lake Forest Park and beyond at this holiday time, especially when you have a place to shop that will perk you up, such as the Red Sky Gallery. It's essential to think about how we can help our local businesses and neighbors flourish in Lake Forest Park and beyond at this holiday time, especially when you have a place to shop that will perk you up, such as the Red Sky Gallery.





Journals After you visit there, you may want to stop at Vulpine Taproom and appetizers located right next door and celebrate this wonderful time of year! After you visit there, you may want to stop at Vulpine Taproom and appetizers located right next door and celebrate this wonderful time of year!



Red Sky Gallery Extended Holiday Store Hours (Or by Appointment, call 425-301-6962)

Special Sunday Hours December 19 from 11:00am - 5:00pm

December 20 - 21 and 22, from 11:00am - 5:00pm

December 23 from 11:00am - 6:00pm

Christmas Eve., December 24, from 11:00am - 3:00pm is located at 17171 Bothell Way NE, in the Lake Forest Town Center, upper back level.



See



Red Sky Gallery Extended Holiday Store Hours (Or by Appointment, call 425-301-6962) Red Sky Gallery is located at 17171 Bothell Way NE, in the Lake Forest Town Center, upper back level.See our previous article about how the Red Sky Gallery owner Laura gives back to the community.









Red Sky has an online Etsy shop here

With holiday hours including Christmas Eve!By Donna HawkeyHave you seen the 50 local artists' work at Red Sky Gallery? The gallery is loaded with handmade holiday gifts in every price range. There's even an adorable tiny stocking stuffer for $6!