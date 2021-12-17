The Shoreline Conch – Weekend Sounds - Dec 17-19, 2021
Friday, December 17, 2021
The Conch – Weekend Sounds
of the local entertainment scene
By Jarred Swalwell
12/17 FRIDAY
Aurora Borealis – Michele D'Amour and the Love Dealers
Blues covers and originals. 21+, no cover, gratuities are appreciated, show starts 8:30pm
Darrell’s Tavern – King Youngblood, Nathan Nzanga, Jaiden Grayson
Rock rap and R and B, there's something for everyone at Darrell's this Friday. 21+, $10, doors open 7pm, vax card or negative test, show starts 8pm
The Drumlin - Rader Creek
Rader Creek, the bluegrass trio of banjo/mandolin, guitar and bass, are back. Enjoy happy and sad songs about beer, whiskey, corn liquor, cocaine, and women. This show is in the back patio, free of charge but tipping is always welcome. Make reservations or come early for covered heated spots. All ages, no cover, show starts 7ish.
North City Bistro and Wine Shop – Rod Cook and Toast
An eclectic mix of American roots music based in but not restricted to blues.. All ages, $15 by reservation, show starts 8pm.
Third Place Commons – Ranger and the Re-arrangers - Gypsy Jazz
A violin-led acoustic jazz combo featuring upbeat, high-energy swinging strings! All ages, free show, dance floor still closed, 7-9pm.
12/18 SATURDAY
Aurora Borealis – Hall Pass Band
Rock and pop favorites blending dynamic vocals and sound. 21+, no cover, gratuities are appreciated, show starts 8:30pm
Darrell’s Tavern – Bullit County, Hard Money Saints and the Swaggerlies
Rock and Rockabilly. 21+, $10, doors open 7 pm, vax card or negative test, show starts 8pm
North City Bistro and Wine Shop – Kiki Valera y su Son Cubano
A multi-instrumentalist, composer, arranger, sound engineer and producer, Kiki is best known as one of the world’s greatest players of the Cuban cuatro, a mid-size guitar with 8 strings grouped in sets of 2.. All ages, $25 by reservation, show starts 8pm.
Third Place Commons – North Seattle Jazz Orchestra - Big Band/Jazz
One of Seattle’s favorite ensembles, featuring nimble saxes, dynamic trumpets, and sliding trombones. All ages, free show, 7-9pm, dance floor still closed, 7-9pm.
12/19 SUNDAY
Darrell’s Tavern – Sunday Jazz Jam
21+, 6pm show start, suggested $5 donation.
Sky Nursery - The Jazz Pearls
Get into the spirit of the season with instrumental holiday jazz. All ages, no cover, 3-4pm.
