The Shoreline Conch – Weekend Sounds - Dec 17-19, 2021

By Jarred Swalwell



12/17 FRIDAY



Aurora Borealis – Michele D'Amour and the Love Dealers



Blues covers and originals. 21+, no cover, gratuities are appreciated, show starts 8:30pm





Darrell’s Tavern – King Youngblood, Nathan Nzanga, Jaiden Grayson





Rock rap and R and B, there's something for everyone at Darrell's this Friday. 21+, $10, doors open 7pm, vax card or negative test, show starts 8pm





The Drumlin - Rader Creek





Rader Creek, the bluegrass trio of banjo/mandolin, guitar and bass, are back. Enjoy happy and sad songs about beer, whiskey, corn liquor, cocaine, and women. This show is in the back patio, free of charge but tipping is always welcome. Make reservations or come early for covered heated spots. All ages, no cover, show starts 7ish.





North City Bistro and Wine Shop – Rod Cook and Toast



An eclectic mix of American roots music based in but not restricted to blues.. All ages, $15 by reservation, show starts 8pm.



Third Place Commons – Ranger and the Re-arrangers - Gypsy Jazz



A violin-led acoustic jazz combo featuring upbeat, high-energy swinging strings! All ages, free show, dance floor still closed, 7-9pm.



12/18 SATURDAY



Aurora Borealis – Hall Pass Band



Rock and pop favorites blending dynamic vocals and sound. 21+, no cover, gratuities are appreciated, show starts 8:30pm



Darrell’s Tavern – Bullit County, Hard Money Saints and the Swaggerlies



Rock and Rockabilly. 21+, $10, doors open 7 pm, vax card or negative test, show starts 8pm





North City Bistro and Wine Shop – Kiki Valera y su Son Cubano



A multi-instrumentalist, composer, arranger, sound engineer and producer, Kiki is best known as one of the world’s greatest players of the Cuban cuatro, a mid-size guitar with 8 strings grouped in sets of 2.. All ages, $25 by reservation, show starts 8pm.





Third Place Commons – North Seattle Jazz Orchestra - Big Band/Jazz



One of Seattle’s favorite ensembles, featuring nimble saxes, dynamic trumpets, and sliding trombones. All ages, free show, 7-9pm, dance floor still closed, 7-9pm.



12/19 SUNDAY



Darrell's Tavern – Sunday Jazz Jam



21+, 6pm show start, suggested $5 donation.





Sky Nursery - The Jazz Pearls



Get into the spirit of the season with instrumental holiday jazz. All ages, no cover, 3-4pm.







