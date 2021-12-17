The Shoreline Conch – Weekend Sounds - Dec 17-19, 2021

Friday, December 17, 2021

Photo by Steve Adams on Unsplash


The Conch – Weekend Sounds
of the local entertainment scene

By Jarred Swalwell


12/17 FRIDAY

Aurora Borealis – Michele D'Amour and the Love Dealers

Blues covers and originals. 21+, no cover, gratuities are appreciated, show starts 8:30pm

Darrell’s Tavern – King Youngblood, Nathan Nzanga, Jaiden Grayson

Rock rap and R and B, there's something for everyone at Darrell's this Friday. 21+, $10, doors open 7pm, vax card or negative test, show starts 8pm

The Drumlin - Rader Creek

Rader Creek, the bluegrass trio of banjo/mandolin, guitar and bass, are back. Enjoy happy and sad songs about beer, whiskey, corn liquor, cocaine, and women. This show is in the back patio, free of charge but tipping is always welcome. Make reservations or come early for covered heated spots. All ages, no cover, show starts 7ish.

North City Bistro and Wine Shop – Rod Cook and Toast

An eclectic mix of American roots music based in but not restricted to blues.. All ages, $15 by reservation, show starts 8pm.

Third Place Commons – Ranger and the Re-arrangers - Gypsy Jazz
 
A violin-led acoustic jazz combo featuring upbeat, high-energy swinging strings! All ages, free show, dance floor still closed, 7-9pm.

12/18 SATURDAY

Aurora Borealis – Hall Pass Band

Rock and pop favorites blending dynamic vocals and sound. 21+, no cover, gratuities are appreciated, show starts 8:30pm

Darrell’s Tavern – Bullit County, Hard Money Saints and the Swaggerlies

Rock and Rockabilly. 21+, $10, doors open 7 pm, vax card or negative test, show starts 8pm

North City Bistro and Wine Shop – Kiki Valera y su Son Cubano

A multi-instrumentalist, composer, arranger, sound engineer and producer, Kiki is best known as one of the world’s greatest players of the Cuban cuatro, a mid-size guitar with 8 strings grouped in sets of 2.. All ages, $25 by reservation, show starts 8pm.

Third Place Commons – North Seattle Jazz Orchestra - Big Band/Jazz

One of Seattle’s favorite ensembles, featuring nimble saxes, dynamic trumpets, and sliding trombones. All ages, free show, 7-9pm, dance floor still closed, 7-9pm.

12/19 SUNDAY

Darrell’s Tavern – Sunday Jazz Jam

21+, 6pm show start, suggested $5 donation.

Sky Nursery - The Jazz Pearls

Get into the spirit of the season with instrumental holiday jazz. All ages, no cover, 3-4pm.



Posted by DKH at 12:24 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  