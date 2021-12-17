ShoreLake Arts Stocking Stuffer Show at LFP Town Center





Stocking Stuffer Exhibit





Now - December 31, 2021

Participating 2021 Artists



Magrit Baurecht, Elsa Bouman, Lynne Greenup, Cheryl Hufnagel, Kuria Jorissen, Monica Josephson, Susan Lally-Chiu, Sonya Lang, Ted Larson, Alison Leigh Lilly, Marsha Lippert, Robin Maynard-Dobbs, Jennifer Munson, Katherine Riley, Rebecca Shelton, Xin Xin and Brandi Young.



Shop this holiday season and support your local arts organization at the same time! ShoreLake Arts Gallery has a large selection of handmade art items by Pacific Northwest artists, including jewelry, ceramics, glass, fiber, and wood. We are always on the lookout for new and interesting inventory. Stop by and discover our most recent finds.





Kuria Jorissen - Pillars Of Light

On the walls will be 12”x12” (or smaller) paintings, mixed media, prints, and photography – the perfect gift size. Plus, boxes and bags are available for most small items helping to make your gift-wrapping a snap.



Extended 2021 Holiday Hours:

Tuesday – Saturday, 12 - 5pm

Sundays: November 28 - December 19, 12 - 5pm

Mondays: December 6 - 20, 12 - 5pm

December 24, 10am – 5pm

CLOSED: Christmas Day (Dec 25) and New Year’s Day (Jan 1) Due to COVID-19 these hours may change. If you are making a special trip, please call first to make sure we are open: 206-588-8332.



While at the gallery you can sign up to become a member of the ShoreLake Arts and receive 10% off all of your gallery purchases throughout the year!



Shop the show



The ShoreLake Arts Gallery is a program of ShoreLake Arts and is located inside the



is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Established in 1989.





On the walls will be 12”x12” (or smaller) paintings, mixed media, prints, and photography – the perfect gift size. Plus, boxes and bags are available for most small items helping to make your gift-wrapping a snap.Due to COVID-19 these hours may change. If you are making a special trip, please call first to make sure we are open: 206-588-8332.While at the gallery you can sign up to become a member of the ShoreLake Arts and receive 10% off all of your gallery purchases throughout the year!Shop the show online , too!The ShoreLake Arts Gallery is a program of ShoreLake Arts and is located inside the Town Center in Lake Forest Park on the lower level. 17171 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155. ShoreLake Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Established in 1989.



