Jobs: City of Shoreline Parks, Fleet and Facilities Manager
Friday, December 17, 2021
CLOSING DATE: 1/16/22 11:59 PM
GENERAL SUMMARY
Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.
NOTE: Pay rate for this position includes the COLA adjustment effective January 1, 2022.
To demonstrate skills and interest, please complete the application and Supplemental Questions in lieu of a cover letter or a resume. (This application does not allow for attachments. Providing complete responses in the Supplemental Questions section will help us determine your qualifications for the job.)
Employees Working Remotely: The City is implementing a remote work policy that will allow staff to work remotely. Remote work for this position is subject to department's operational needs and will be discussed with candidates during the selection process. Full-time remote work is not an option. Once hired, employees must reside in the State of Washington.
COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement: A candidate selected and offered the job must demonstrate proof of vaccination against Covid-19. A list of acceptable documents to provide verification can be reviewed here.
The City's mission is to fulfill the community’s vision through highly valued public service. Our employees work relentlessly to achieve organizational goals while embracing the City’s values. City Mission, Values, and Goals
DEFINITION
To manage the Division responsible for the effective management and maintenance of City parks, fleet, facilities and property assets; to oversee ongoing maintenance of City's parks, fleet and facilities, including the operations, maintenance, replacement and lifecycle costing of park properties, facilities and fleet assets; to manage the City's parks system including strategic planning and direction for future park facilities, acquisitions, and expansions; to coordinate assigned activities with other departments and outside agencies including County and State level collaboration; to administer policies and procedures for operation and replacement of City Parks, Fleet & Facilities assets to match the needs of City departments to the equipment.
Job description and application
