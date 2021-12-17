Jobs: City of Shoreline Construction Inspector
Friday, December 17, 2021
CLOSING DATE: 1/03/22 11:59 PM
GENERAL SUMMARY
Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.
NOTE: Pay rate for this position includes the 5.52% COLA adjustment effective January 1, 2022. The City offers generous benefits packet to all regular employees.
Public Works Department is an exciting environment committed to serving the residents through a variety of programs. The Department is accredited by the American Public Works Association (APWA) demonstrating use of best practices for the industry and a dedication to continually improving/enhancing operations.
The Engineering Division of Public Works provides in-house construction inspection for City capital projects as well as permitted utility and development projects within City right-of-way. City Construction Inspectors provide, but are not limited to the following services:
- Constructability review of capital project plans and specifications.
- Construction compliance with approved plans, specifications, permit conditions, City codes and regulations.
- Response to questions and inquiries from contractors, developers, and the general public regarding construction activities.
COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement: A candidate selected and offered the job must demonstrate proof of vaccination against Covid-19. A list of acceptable documents to provide verification can be reviewed here.
To demonstrate skills and interest, please complete the application and the Supplemental Questions in lieu of the cover letter. (This application does not allow for attachments. Providing complete responses in the Supplemental Questions section will help us determine your qualifications for the job.)
The City's mission is to fulfill the community’s vision through highly valued public service. Our employees work relentlessly to achieve organizational goals while embracing the City’s values. City Mission, Values, and Goals
DEFINITION
To provide construction inspection on a variety of projects including capital projects, franchise and other utilities, and development projects to ensure compliance with plans, specifications, ordinances, codes and regulations; to review and approve permits for development and utility projects within the City right-of-way; and to respond to questions and inquiries from contractors, developers and the general public regarding construction activities.
Job description and application
