Jobs: NEMCo Emergency Manager



The Northshore Emergency Management Coalition (NEMCo) is a partnership among the cities of Kenmore and Lake Forest Park (LFP), Northshore Fire Department (NSFD) and Northshore Utility District (NUD). NEMCo was created to provide the communities it serves with efficient emergency management resources.



POSITION OVERVIEW:



Plans and directs emergency management programs for the Cities of Lake Forest Park and Kenmore, the Northshore Fire Department and fulfills additional duties in cooperation with the Northshore Utility District as outlined in the Northshore Emergency Management Coalition (NEMCo) Interlocal Agreement.









PRIMARY DUTIES:

Coordinates updates to the Comprehensive Emergency Management Plans (CEMP), and a variety of procedures and policies for the Cities of Lake Forest Park and Kenmore to ensure compliance with State laws and regulations.

Coordinates the development of plans for partner agency employee’s response to a broad array of natural and manmade disasters and emergency situations affecting City and regional operations.

Coordinates both Cities emergency preparedness and coordinated response plans with state agencies, municipalities, public safety agencies, and volunteer service agencies in the planning, response, recovery and mitigation of emergencies and disasters.

Develops, coordinates and presents educational and training programs for community organizations to increase awareness of emergency preparedness and response plans.

Organizes meetings, trainings, and response exercises to communicate and coordinate the CEMP, emergency procedures and operational drills in preparation for emergency situations and recovery of partner agency resources.

Coordinates training, equipment and staffing for the NEMCo Emergency Operations Center; coordinates EOC activities in the event of a natural or man-made disaster.

Represents partner agencies on regional emergency planning and response committees; ensures the emergency preparedness programs meet goals and regulatory standards.

Prepares reports and safety presentations to increase awareness of emergency preparedness.

Research funding sources, prepares grant proposals, and develops work plans and budgets; monitors, implements, evaluates, and manages grant programs and prepares reports.

Compiles and maintains records, reports, and statistical information.

Prepares recommendations for EOC budget requests and monitors budgeted funds.

Organizes meetings of the Northshore Emergency Management Council group and communicates department director(s)/manager(s) roles within the CEMP.

Supports the relationship between the partner agencies and their constituent population by demonstrating courteous and cooperative behavior when interacting with clients, visitors, and partner agency staff; enthusiastically promotes NEMCo goals and priorities in compliance with all policies and procedures.

Maintains and enforces absolute confidentiality of work-related issues, client records and partner agency information; monitors staff compliance of security procedures and privacy laws, policies, and guidelines; performs related duties as required or assigned.

Other areas of focus include CERT and volunteer management, NEMCo coordinated communication, resource management, and the Northshore Emergency Management Council.









ABOUT US: