Wonderland thanks Red Sky Gallery

Silent auction at Red Sky Gallery benefited Wonderland

"It was a lovely evening, and we feel so lucky to have been included in this community event."





Wonderland Child Development says "A huge thank you to Red Sky Gallery for helping spread the word and raising funds for Wonderland and Hope RISING Clinic during their holiday gift show opening. Red Sky Gallery continues its gift sale through December with small art under $400, and jewelry. Located on the upper level of Town Center (intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way) in Lake Forest Park.