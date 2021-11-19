Wonderland thanks Red Sky Gallery
Friday, November 19, 2021
|Silent auction at Red Sky Gallery benefited Wonderland
Photo courtesy Wonderland
Wonderland Child Development says "A huge thank you to Red Sky Gallery for helping spread the word and raising funds for Wonderland and Hope RISING Clinic during their holiday gift show opening.
"It was a lovely evening, and we feel so lucky to have been included in this community event."
Red Sky Gallery continues its gift sale through December with small art under $400, and jewelry. Located on the upper level of Town Center (intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way) in Lake Forest Park.
Red Sky has an online Etsy shop here
