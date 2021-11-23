Case updates November 21, 2021 - High transmission rate in Shoreline

Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Delta variant
Booster shots have been approved for all. Contact your local pharmacy or clinic. 

COVID-19 Updates 

 

United States - two days' worth

  • Total cases 47,649,145 - 177,886 new     
  • Total deaths 770,890 - 2,271  new   

Washington state

  • Total confirmed cases 674,098  - 3,446 new     
  • Total hospitalizations 42,370  - 283 new     
  • Statewide ICU occupancy by COVID-19 patients - 18.7%
  • Total deaths 9,139  - 29 new   


Levels of Community Transmission:
based on the number of new cases per 100,000 residents in the past 7 days:

High: ≥ 100
Substantial: 50-99
Moderate: 10-49
Low: < 10

King county 
  • Total confirmed cases 161,533 -  679 new   
  • Total hospitalizations 8,734 -   35 new  
  • Total deaths 2,070 -  4 new   
  • Level of community transmission SUBSTANTIAL  

Seattle 
  • Total confirmed cases 39,841  -  220 new  
  • Total hospitalizations 1,853  -   6 new    
  • Total deaths 514  -   2 new
  • Level of community transmission SUBSTANTIAL  

Shoreline  
  • Total confirmed cases 3,533 - 21 new    
  • Total hospitalizations 247 -   1 new   
  • Total deaths 112 - 0 new
  • Level of community transmission: HIGH  

Lake Forest Park 
  • Total confirmed cases 539 - 1 new   
  • Total hospitalizations 22 -    0 new
  • Total deaths 5  - 0 new
  • Level of community transmission: SUBSTANTIAL


