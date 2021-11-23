Case updates November 21, 2021 - High transmission rate in Shoreline
Tuesday, November 23, 2021
COVID-19 Updates
United States - two days' worth
- Total cases 47,649,145 - 177,886 new
- Total deaths 770,890 - 2,271 new
Washington state
- Total confirmed cases 674,098 - 3,446 new
- Total hospitalizations 42,370 - 283 new
- Statewide ICU occupancy by COVID-19 patients - 18.7%
- Total deaths 9,139 - 29 new
Levels of Community Transmission:
based on the number of new cases per 100,000 residents in the past 7 days:
High: ≥ 100
Substantial: 50-99
Moderate: 10-49
Low: < 10
King county
- Total confirmed cases 161,533 - 679 new
- Total hospitalizations 8,734 - 35 new
- Total deaths 2,070 - 4 new
- Level of community transmission SUBSTANTIAL
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 39,841 - 220 new
- Total hospitalizations 1,853 - 6 new
- Total deaths 514 - 2 new
- Level of community transmission SUBSTANTIAL
Shoreline
- Total confirmed cases 3,533 - 21 new
- Total hospitalizations 247 - 1 new
- Total deaths 112 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission: HIGH
Lake Forest Park
- Total confirmed cases 539 - 1 new
- Total hospitalizations 22 - 0 new
- Total deaths 5 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission: SUBSTANTIAL
0 comments:
Post a Comment