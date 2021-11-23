Shoreline resident's harrowing story: What do you want?

What do You Want?

A true story by a Shoreline Resident



Most of us will never know how we’ll behave in a potentially life-threatening event. That was certainly true for me, a 75-year-old male, until a night in September 2021.



I live in a community of small homes with my dog Mila. The community is about 20 years old and there had been no break-ins here until that night four weeks ago.



I sleep in a bedroom on the lower floor. I’m not certain where Mila slept that night.



I went to bed around 10pm.



Around 2am, I woke to a very loud crash coming from above. And then I heard another crash, even louder, and it was not far away.



I was frightened but also curious about how such a loud noise could have happened. I got up and walked into the exercise room, next to my bedroom. I looked up the stairs to the main floor.



There stood a very tall man on the stairway landing, about 6 - 7 feet away! I have never been so scared in my life.



Was he intending to rob me? Or kill me? Or kill Mila, who was now at my side? She hadn’t barked and I don’t think she ran up to greet him like she does with almost everyone.



I couldn’t believe this was happening. I think the scared part me went somewhere else. This part of me couldn’t handle the reality of what was happening.



I didn’t notice if this man had a weapon or if he was young or old.



Initially he was quiet and I asked him “What do you want?”



...to be continued





