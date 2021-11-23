Shoreline resident's harrowing story: What do you want?

Tuesday, November 23, 2021

What do You Want?
A true story by a Shoreline Resident

Most of us will never know how we’ll behave in a potentially life-threatening event. That was certainly true for me, a 75-year-old male, until a night in September 2021.

I live in a community of small homes with my dog Mila. The community is about 20 years old and there had been no break-ins here until that night four weeks ago.

I sleep in a bedroom on the lower floor. I’m not certain where Mila slept that night.

I went to bed around 10pm.

Around 2am, I woke to a very loud crash coming from above. And then I heard another crash, even louder, and it was not far away.

I was frightened but also curious about how such a loud noise could have happened. I got up and walked into the exercise room, next to my bedroom. I looked up the stairs to the main floor.

There stood a very tall man on the stairway landing, about 6 - 7 feet away! I have never been so scared in my life.

Was he intending to rob me? Or kill me? Or kill Mila, who was now at my side? She hadn’t barked and I don’t think she ran up to greet him like she does with almost everyone.

I couldn’t believe this was happening. I think the scared part me went somewhere else. This part of me couldn’t handle the reality of what was happening.

I didn’t notice if this man had a weapon or if he was young or old.

Initially he was quiet and I asked him “What do you want?”

...to be continued


Posted by DKH at 1:48 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  