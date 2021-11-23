Executive Constantine and Mayor Durkan announce land swap for City Hall Park
Tuesday, November 23, 2021
|City Hall Park from google maps
The swaps will allow the County to complete its downtown Civic Campus, and will further the City’s goal to expand and protect green space and public parkland particularly South Park.
In exchange for the transfer of the 0.56-acre City Hall Park located just south of the King County Courthouse and the City’s agreement to vacate the roads surrounding the property, King County will transfer approximately 13 parcels of land totaling 1.35 acres.
The new parcels include a 0.4-acre lot adjacent to the South Park Bridge and Cesar Chavez Park, as well as several smaller parcels near city parks. Many of the parcels in the transfer are located adjacent to natural areas, and their acquisition will increase green space protection and enlarge the environmental canvas for future restoration projects.
“Ensuring public lands continue to be used for the public good is an important mission not just in open spaces, but within our urban centers as well,” said Executive Constantine.
“City Hall Park will allow King County to map out a vision for a complete downtown Civic Campus, including exploring reopening the historic Courthouse entrance and engaging the surrounding neighborhoods, while keeping the land for public use.”
