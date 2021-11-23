Executive Constantine and Mayor Durkan announce land swap for City Hall Park

City Hall Park from google maps King County and the City of Seattle King County and the City of Seattle have transmitted legislation to complete a land swap transaction that will transfer ownership of City Hall Park to King County in exchange for 13 county-owned properties.





The swaps will allow the County to complete its downtown Civic Campus, and will further the City’s goal to expand and protect green space and public parkland particularly South Park.



In exchange for the transfer of the 0.56-acre City Hall Park located just south of the King County Courthouse and the City’s agreement to vacate the roads surrounding the property, King County will transfer approximately 13 parcels of land totaling 1.35 acres.



