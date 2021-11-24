LFP Mayor’s Corner – Looking ahead and acknowledging milestones

Mayor Jeff Johnson By Jeff Johnson, Mayor By Jeff Johnson, Mayor

At the turn of the year, we will see three of our current city councilmembers leave and welcome three new councilmembers elect.





I would like to take this chance to thank outgoing Councilmembers Mark Phillips, John Resha, and John Wright for all their years of tireless service to the Lake Forest Park residents and broader community. Together, we have worked on many major policies and code amendments, and I believe LFP is the better for it.



I would also like to congratulate incumbent Semra Riddle, Position 1; and welcome new members Jon Lebo, Position 3; Tracy Furutani, Position 5; and Larry Goldman, Position 7. We will have a busy year ahead and I look forward to working with all of you.



Our community is lucky to have so many citizens interested in running for a city council position and taking on an election campaign. Thank you to all who ran for office this year.



I have the pleasure of also recognizing two long-time City employees who are retiring this year. Municipal Judge Linda Portnoy is retiring after 23 years of service and City Clerk Evelyn Jahed is retiring after 24 years of service. I wish them both well in their retirement and thank them for their contributions to the City.



While we don’t know all that 2022 holds for us, I do know your Council will be busy working on projects and code updates that move our community forward.



Let’s all remember during this busy holiday season to hold our family and friends close to our hearts and approach our interactions with others with kindness.



Happy Holidays!



