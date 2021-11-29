Reception for retiring Shoreline Councilmembers on December 13

The City of Shoreline is holding a reception for Will Hall, Keith McGlashan, and Susan Chang, who are retiring at the end of their terms on the Shoreline City Council the last day of December.





Monday, December 13, 2021 from 5 - 6:30pm.





The reception will be held outside and under cover at City Hall, 17500 Midvale Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133.





Proof of COVID-19 vaccination and masks are required. Light refreshments will be served. Questions - call 206-801-2214.











